The City of Kenora is to gain $700,000 over the next 10-15 years by allowing three local companies to have their names attached to major municipal facilities for a fee.
The “partnerships” with the companies involves “naming rights only for a defined period of time, and not ownership of the physical facilities, nor their operations” a city news release said this week.
The three affected facilities are the Whitecap Pavilion, the Keewatin Memorial Arena and the Kenora Recreation Centre, all of which will retain their names while the corporate names are attached.
The fees range from $150,000 to $375,000 over the various periods.
In the news release, Mayor Andrew Poirier says the partnerships “support and align with the municipality’s vision, values and passions.”
