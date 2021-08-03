The Labour Action Centre is a resource hub for laid-off Bombardier workers and their families and is reopening for in-person services as of today.
Since December, the centre has been providing virtual services from the Unifor building on Gore Street, and will continue to do so for those who are still uncomfortable with in-person visits.
Stephen Margarit, the centre’s co-ordinator, says the pandemic has presented challenges for many of the laid-off workers as they transition into re-training or new employment opportunities.
