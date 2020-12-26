The Vancouver company proposing to build a lithium plant in Thunder Bay says its latest sale of company shares is a shot in the arm both financially and in terms of overall confidence in the project.
Rock Tech said Tuesday it raised $8.5 million through the sale of nearly 10 million shares pegged at 85 cents each. The company had originally hoped to raise $5 million.
