Planned water conservation by Intercity Shopping Centre is expected to benefit the environment and the mall’s tenants by optimizing water use and reducing water costs.
Intercity Shopping Centre has been chosen along with New Sudbury Centre in Sudbury and Northgate Shopping Centre in North Bay to have a Smart Valve installed which aims to save water use by 10-25 per cent. Most water metres measure by volume, which means that any air volume gets billed as water. The device measures water usage more accurately and reduces over-delivery of water, essentially improving sustainable performance.
