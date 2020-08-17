Thunder Bay’s Wolfden Resources Corp. says it expects to learn by early next year whether its proposed “polymetallic” mine in northern Maine has received the necessary zoning approval for the project.
Wolfden has applied to the state to have 530 acres it owns on Pickett Mountain re-zoned to allow an underground mining operation.
The mine property would represent only eight per cent of a 6,800-acre parcel of forested lands Wolfden owns in northern Maine, the company said last month.
Wolfden says the proposed mine contains “high-grade” quantities of gold, silver, lead, copper and zinc.
Before a decision is made on the zoning application, a public hearing into the proposal is to be held before the end of this year.
