The Vancouver miner overseeing construction of a new gold mine on the outskirts of Geraldton says it expects to yield US$100 million through the sale of a “non-core” asset it recently acquired in Mexico.
Equinox Gold chief executive officer Christian Milau said Friday the sale of its Mercedes gold and silver mine to Bear Creek Mining Corp. “strengthens our balance sheet with $100 million as we focus on growth through expansion and development of our larger gold projects.”
Milau said that includes its $1.23-billion Greenstone Mine being constructed on the edge of Geraldton, which is expected to begin mining operations at the end of next year.
The agreement with Bear Creek, also of Vancouver, is subject to regulatory approvals, the news release said.
The Mercedes mine, which went into production in 2011, produces about 50,000 ounces of gold per year for Equinox.
Equinox acquired Mercedes in April this year as parts of its acquisition of Thunder Bay’s former Premier Gold Mines and the Greenstone Mine project.
Under the agreement announced on Friday,. Equinox is to hold nearly 25 million shares in Bear Creek valued at $25 million, plus a two-per-cent net smelter royalty on production at the Mercedes mine.
Equinox Gold “will become a significant shareholder in Bear Creek, continuing to participate in the success of Mercedes and in the future development of Bear Creek’s Corani silver-lead-zinc deposit (located in Peru), one of the largest, fully-permitted silver deposits in the world,” Milau said in the news release.
Milau earlier called the Greenstone Mine “a cornerstone asset” as well as “an industry example for responsible mineral development.”
The open-pit mine, which plans to pour its first bar of gold in 2024, is expected to create 500 direct jobs over a 14-year mine life.
Underground and near-mine deposits” that could expand the mine life” are also being explored.
Equinox says its Greenstone Mine will be one of the largest gold mines in Canada, “producing more than 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, and more than five million ounces of gold over its initial mine life.”
