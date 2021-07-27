Harte Gold says it’s eyeing two new exploration target areas within close proximity to its Sugar Zone mine near White River.
“The recent discovery of the 007 showing (area) is a promising new area of mineralization that will be followed up with further prospecting,” Harte Gold exploration vice-president David Schonfeldt, said Thursday in a news release.
“Separately,” Schonfeldt added, “the extension of the TT8 zone along the fully-permitted Kabinakagami (Kabi) greenstone belt continues to return promising (ore) grades at shallow depths.”
About 150 people work at the mine located a 40-minute drive north of White River.
