The return of the drive-in movie theatre is near for Thunder Bay with two drive-in experiences ready to launch this summer.
The Walleye Magazine has announced its Interstellar Outdoor Cinema, which will begin showing movies on a 30-foot inflatable, portable screen in late June.
The movies will be shown on the screen using a laser projector and sound will travel from an FM transmitter to car stereos.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.