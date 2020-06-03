The impacts of the pandemic-related shutdown on businesses are coming
to light with results from a survey that began in April.
The survey was started to study the effects from COVID-19.
“Ninety-one per cent of the participants said that they had experienced
a decrease in their sales in that first month,” said Charla Robinson,
president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, which was among the
stakeholders involved in starting the survey.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.