Northerners fork out more than their southern Ontario counterparts for basic staples like groceries and gasoline, but cheaper costs for housing and items like recreational fees make life more affordable overall, says a recent economic study.
“All told, a median family of four can expect to save a considerable sum of money by living in a northern city,” Thunder Bay-based labour market analyst Anthony Noga said in early April in a news release.
In a study for the Northern Policy Institute think-tank, Noga compared prices in major Northern Ontario cities like Thunder Bay and Sudbury to Toronto and Ottawa.
He found that someone who paid about $600,000 for a Toronto home could get the same quality dwelling for just over a third of the price in Sudbury.
Northerners can expect to spend an extra $70 or more annually than they would in southern Ontario when it comes to food at home, Noga found.
“On the other hand,” he said, “dining out is generally more affordable in the North compared to the examined southern cities.”
Northerners also pay less for college and university tuition, entertainment and fees for sporting activities compared to southern Ontario consumers, the study found.
“Even a movie night is cheaper,” Noga said.
The findings might bode well for municipal officials currently trying to recruit both immigrants and “newcomers” from other parts of the country to Northern Ontario cities and towns.
“This is exactly the message that we have been giving for a long time to both new Canadians and folks that we cross paths with in our travels to the other parts of our province,” said Wendy Landry, Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association president, on Friday.
“The quality of life and low cost of living while making a good wage is something that we’ve been promoting.”
