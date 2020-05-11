Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said the City of Dryden
missed an opportunity last week to add its voice to the condemnation of
Sen. Lynn Beyak’s position on Indigenous residential schools.
But the city’s mayor said Thursday he has made no bones about
condemning racism, and that it’s the Senate’s job — not a
municipality’s — to deal with one of its own.
In a news release Wednesday, Fiddler said municipalities must put
jurisdictional issues aside and step up.
“As (political) leaders we must seize every opportunity to support
reconciliation and speak out against racism,” Fiddler said in the
release.
“It is the duty of all Canadians to stand against racism and bigotry,
and that hurtful comments that ignore our shared colonial history must
be denounced,” Fiddler added.
Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson said the city has already spoken out against
racism, as recently as 2018.
”I stand by my 2014 statement at the municipal elections debate that
racism does exist in our own home town, and we must do everything in
our power to wipe it out,” Wilson said.
The topic of Beyak, who has been twice suspended by a Senate committee
for her views on Indigenous residential schools, came up again at
Dryden’s April 27 council meeting.
At the meeting, council defeated by a 5-2 margin a resolution to
formally condemn Beyak, who is from the city.
During the vote, Wilson said he abstained (which amounts to a no vote)
because he believes it’s not the city’s place to condone or condemn a
member of another political body.
The two concillors who voted in favour of the resolution were Shayne
MacKinnon (who proposed it) and Dave McKay.
Beyak was suspended by the Senate for a second time earlier this year,
despite issuing a formal apology, and expressing a change of heart
regarding her earlier position on residential schools.
In part, the defeated resolution said the city should “disavow any
racist statements or publications made or promoted by the senator,
particularly as they have come to be attributed to the city.”
It added: “The city takes exception to Sen. Beyak representing the city
in any way, or speaking on behalf of or for the community in any
official forum or publication.”
Addressing the issue in 2018, Wilson said: “I believe it’s very
important for First Nations residential school survivors to hear that
Dryden acknowledges their tragic experience, and grieves with them at
the many shattered lives resulting from the federal government's failed
policies of the 19th and 20th centuries — up to and including today.”
Beyak initially got in hot water for defending as free speech letters
to her Senate website, even though a Senate committee concluded that
some of them clearly disparaged Indigenous people, or were overtly
racist.
Earlier this year, a small group of Northwestern Ontario municipal
councillors called on the Senate to give Beyak the boot.
