When East Coast Lobster owners Randy and Linda Gaudette hand over the keys to the new owner of their seafood shop later this month, they just might try their own hand at fishing.
The pair announced their retirement from the seafood business after more than 30 years of operating in Thunder Bay.
Beginning with their original shop in Westfort from Jan. 23, 1989 to May 1, 1990, they moved to Arthur street until Aug. 1, 1998 and made their final move across the street to the Brentwood Village strip mall until now.
Randy says he will stick around for a little while to help out the new owner to get his footing.
“I’ll help out at Christmas or whenever he needs me,” he said.
