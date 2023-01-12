Tbaytel is working to decommission all the payphones in Thunder Bay by March 31.
“We have around 197 of them compared with 10 years ago, when we had upwards of 800,” said Tbaytel communications co-ordinator Jamie Smith. “We can certainly see that this is a sign of the times.”
A Tbaytel study revealed a dramatic decline in payphone usage throughout the city. Some payphones are being used once every five days. In fact, many local pay phones haven’t been used in more than two years.
As more options become available to people with mobility devices, Smith says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people who have a cellphone.
“We also work with a number of organizations to provide access to some of our more vulnerable community members,” he said. “We work with organizations who are experts and they tell us what the needs of our community members are.”
Smith described two styles of payphones that are currently in operation. The newer ones are equipped with a screen and accept credit cards while the older brown phones are just coin-operated. Phone booths have all been replaced with a phone shelter.
“Many payphones are at businesses and various organizations around town, and we will be working with them to address alternative methods of communication should they need it,” Smith said.
The payphones are found in bar establishments, restaurants, coffee shops, many parks and other city amenities and sports facilities.
“You used to be able to see them all over and they’re clearly declining,” he said. “As the years go on we’ve been taking them out of commission.”
Smith says it is uncertain what is to become of the decommissioned pay phones and was surprised to find an unexpected interest from the public inquiring about obtaining one.
“We weren’t expecting the number of people to say they want one and we’re not actually sure about the condition of these phones. You’ve seen them around town and they’re grimy. We’re trying to figure out whether or not that’s even possible,” Smith said.
Direct phone lines to taxi services will remain in place in various locations throughout the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.