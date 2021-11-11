Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.
One case is travel-related and the other is from close contact. Both cases are in the Thunder Bay area.
There are 21 active cases in the district. Four people are hospitalized with one of those individuals in the intensive care unit.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported five active cases on Wednesday with one new case in the Sioux Lookout area and one active case in the Dryden and Red Lake area.
