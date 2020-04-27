The port of Thunder Bay has seen a noticeable uptick in ocean-going vessel traffic this season so far.
“Lake vessels, you don’t notice as much because they go right in to elevators. You see the ocean-going vessels because they are at anchor,” Tim Heney, chief executive officer for the Port of Thunder Bay, told The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday.
Heney said that restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic are not really slowing things down.
“It is kind of rough on the crews of these ships because they can’t get off the vessel,” said Heney. “But, other than that, it hasn’t affected loading at this point.”
Most of the vessels at anchor are from Europe with crews having to spend their entire time on board the ship.
“The shipping industry is in quite a upheaval around the world, so the lakes are looking like an attractive place to do business right now,” said Heney.
These factors are good for the Port of Thunder Bay adding more cargo to the port. Much of the traffic is direct, with grain from the port bound to places like Italy, South Africa and the Middle East.
Heney said the season is off to a good start with double the amount of ocean-going vessels over the over last year, but it is hard to predict what is to come for the season.
He added it could even out if they are not bringing in steel. The steel industry is challenged due to vehicle production being shut down in North America.
The laker traffic has been strong as well so far this season.
The first ocean-going vessel arrived April 10 after the shipping season opened on March 26.
The average ship turnaround time in the Port of Thunder Bay with ocean vessels a little longer. In coastal ports like Vancouver, the average anchorage time is 21 days and up.
(This story was originally published on April 23, 2020)
