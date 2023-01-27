A new commercial and residential subdivision underway at Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg is expected to allow more band members to return to the expanded reserve east of Marathon.
To fund the nearly $8-million project, the community also known as Pic Mobert First Nation, has taken a loan with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), the agency said Thursday.
Once completed, the subdivision on 1,000 hectares of expanded land will contain 55 serviced building lots for future affordable housing projects and commercial businesses.
So far, 10 new homes are under construction.
“For many years, my community’s growth and development was frustrated due to a lack of land,” Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Chief Louis Kwissiwa said in a CIB news release.
“The recent expansion (in 2021) of our reserve land base provides a long overdue opportunity to proceed with urgently needed community housing and other community and economic development projects,” Kwissiwa added.
Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg has 1,000 members, but only a third have been able to live in the community due to a housing shortage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.