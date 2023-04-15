For those who have envisioned being a locomotive conductor or engineer pulling a winding length of cars through the national landscape, now is your opportunity to do so.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is hiring conductors and other positions in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.
Salem Woodrow, manager of media relations and community affairs with Canadian Pacific, said the hiring drive aims to support the continued demand for growth for North American goods and commodities.
“These jobs are highly paid union positions that offer opportunities for advancement within the company, competitive pay and benefits in a safety-focused environment,” Woodrow said.
The Canadian Pacific website states that a rail conductor’s wage is $107,000 per year. Newly hired conductors receive a $5,000 signing bonus with a mandatory commitment to work for CP for one year, or the signing bonus will be repayable. There are full-time positions in more than 20 locations and no experience is needed.
“CP offers paid training,” Woodrow said. “We also offer competitive pay, superior health benefits packages, secure pension plan, retirement benefits, as well as many other benefits that folks are looking for today. In some cases, there is relocation assistance available for some positions.”
She said as a conductor progresses in their career, they have the opportunity to “skill up” and become a locomotive engineer.
“But the reality is that these positions are not for everyone,” Woodrow said, adding they’ve created a realistic job preview (tool) to see if it would be a good fit for people.
“When we do hire individuals we ask them to watch the video and to take a look at what it is to live the life of a conductor,” she said.
Woodrow pointed out that railways operate across North America and provide critically important services to communities.
“Everything that is in your home or part of your daily life has likely been transported by rail at some point, whether this is the fuel that is in vehicles or heating your home, the oven or the refrigerator that is in your home and the clothes on your back. Railways are vital to this nation,” she said.
“Grain is our number one commodity by revenue source. It’s an incredibly important commodity to our bulk franchise and to the CP business. We see excessive amounts of the expensive tonnage of grain going to the port in Thunder Bay for export. With that, there’s a number of trains that potentially folks could be riding on to transport this very important commodity for this country.”
Woodrow said that CP has been extensively hiring since early 2020 to support the continued demand for the transportation of goods and commodities. The rail company has held a number of hiring fairs in many locations within Northwestern Ontario, including Kenora, Dryden, Schreiber and Thunder Bay areas where Woodrow says they have “employee bases.”
All of the positions, including the job details for which CP is currently hiring, can be found on their website at cpr.ca or careers.cpr.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.