Despite concerns of a looming recession, an economics expert says not in Thunder Bay — at least not yet.
Livio Di Matteo pointed out the technical definition of a recession as two quarters of negative growth, and that hasn’t happened.
“There hasn’t even been a quarter of negative growth,” said the professor of economics at Lakehead University.
“It’s just been slow growth so far. I wouldn’t classify that as a recession. That would be more of a slowdown.”
Di Matteo explained that traditionally when interest rates go up the way they have, a slowdown or recession usually follows anywhere from six to 18 months afterward. Interest rates have been going up since last spring.
“If there’s going to be a recession, I think by the spring we will know,” he said, adding unemployment rates in Canada have not been going up. In fact, they’ve been going down even with the interest rates as high as they have been.
“I don’t think we’re actually close to that yet,” he said. “There might be some beginning trends but Thunder Bay right now still seems rather stable. There’s mining activity going on, the port is busy and the public sector certainly has a high level of employment.”
According to the newly proposed 2023 city budget, people can expect upwards of a six-per cent tax increase.
“We’ll have to see if that happens or not,” Di Matteo said. “Those types of increases are being forecast in other cities also.”
Di Matteo noted there are fewer houses for sale, which is seasonal — the number of houses for sale always shrinks in the winter and then picks up in the spring. That pattern seems as normal as last year.
Meanwhile, real estate prices have softened in Thunder Bay, but there has not been the same type of large drop that seems to have occurred in other cities.
He noted that there’s a lot of “traffic” in the city, as many people attend restaurants and go shopping.
“The unemployment rate under-base is very low,” he said. “For the most part, I don’t think Thunder Bay is suffering from a slowdown of any type.”
In the event we find ourselves in recession months ahead, Di Matteo made some observations.
He doesn’t see plunging real estate values in Thunder Bay.
“Even in the past recessions, real estate in Thunder Bay tends to level off and the growth slows,” he said.
“In the 30 or 40 years that I’ve looked at the prices, I’ve never seen a large drop in real estate values. And in Thunder Bay, which is a small market, demand always seems to exceed supply even through recessions, so the prices tend to stay stable.”
For people who are renting, unless they are in a rent-controlled building, they will likely see large rent increases. Di Matteo suggested that anyone looking for a place to rent will be paying fairly high rents. He says that will take disposable income out of the economy. People that are renting will have less money available to pay for other things — like food items where prices have become astronomical.
“Some (food) prices have doubled,” Di Matteo said.
“There’s the official rate of inflation and then there’s your personal rate of inflation, depending on the goods and services that you consume. Everything has gone up on average, but some things have gone up more than others . . . and that is already causing people to make some hard choices as to where their paycheque goes.”
Di Matteo says that’s also a factor in rising employment, noting that during the pandemic, many people withdrew from the labour force.
“The fact that costs are up a lot, many people are going back and picking up some part-time work,” he said.
“In a sense, that may help alleviate the labour shortages that have been underway over the last year. But part of that is being driven by inflation.”
Businesses could once again face closures.
“That’s what tends to happen during recessions,” he said.
“Historically, there was a recession every five to seven years. During recessions, unemployment went up, which means people lost their jobs and businesses closed.”
Di Matteo pointed out that the number of bankruptcies was already up in November, noting the question is, if that’s more business-related in the wake of the pandemic or if that’s more consumer bankruptcies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.