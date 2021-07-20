Wood chip pile

A wood chip pile is seen at the Resolute Forest Products’ Thunder Bay plant.

 Sandi Krasowski

Several road work and forestry operations have come to a halt as the province takes additional measures to reduce the likelihood of human-caused fires in Northwestern Ontario.

Suspensions and restrictions are in place under the authority of an emergency order on higher-risk forestry operations that have the potential to cause sparks and ignite fires.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.