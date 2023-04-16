When John Collins was running a food service for an Abitibi bushcamp 17 years ago, he found an opportunity to purchase the Pit Stop bar and develop it into Daytona’s Kitchen and Creative Catering.
It was around 2013 when his son-in-law, Andrew Stone, came on board transitioning the cuisine to “from-scratch” recipes prepared with food from local growers and suppliers.
Stone is no rookie to the kitchen, being an executive chef and a winner of Top Chef Thunder Bay, a subsidiary of Top Chef Canada.
This month, the restaurant will expand to a second location inside Dawson Trail Craft Brewery, calling themselves Station 22 and providing food service to the brewery’s tap room.
Stone explained how his friend George Renner, owner of Dawson Trail Craft Brewery, approached him with the idea of opening a kitchen in the brewery’s new location on Golf Links Road.
“The kitchen is basically built now and I’d say we’re probably three to four weeks away from opening up the kitchen itself to the public,” Stone said.
“The new menu is completely different and anything you get at Daytona’s you won’t get at Station 22.”
The new site is named in memory of Stone’s late uncle from England whose favourite pub was called The Railroad, hence Station, his birthday was the 22nd of July and the plans for the new restaurant began in 2022.
“The Dawson Trail route had rail lines going through it so this is kind of like a stop along the way, like a little station,” Stone said.
The new taproom kitchen will be managed by Daytona’s head chef, Shaka Archibald, who has been with the company for six years.
Stone described the earlier days as the restaurant underwent changes.
“We put a spin on comfort food and introduced new foods,” Stone said. “Our clientele base grew to a more experimental and open-minded crowd. We have the luxury of being able to do whatever we want and everyone seems to be enjoying this.”
One of Daytona’s signature appetizers is what Stone calls “fried brussels,” which incorporate blue cheese, honey, bacon and balsamic reduction.
“It all started around eight years ago when we ordered five pounds of brussels sprouts and we received 50 pounds in the shipment,” Stone said. “We thought, ‘What can we do with all of these?’ We fried them and tried different variations before we landed on this one that everyone raves about.”
Stone says Collins has always been heavily involved in the catering industry, having previously run the banquet hall at the Airlane Hotel.
“That’s something he’s really enjoyed doing and it became a big part of our business and now we’re pretty well known for our catering aspect as well,” Stone said.
Today Daytona’s restaurant employs 60 people with an additional five employed at Station 22. Stone says they will soon be hiring people for Station 22.
