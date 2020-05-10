A campers association opposed to a proposed 30-hectare gravel pit in a
rural area near Thunder Bay has managed to have a zoning upgrade for
the project sent back to the drawing board.
A provincial tribunal found last week that the Lakehead Rural Planning
Board failed to consider social and environmental impacts last June
when it approved a request by the pit’s proponent to have the
property’s zoning upgraded from rural to industrial extractive.
The proposed pit at the intersection of Trout Lake and Mapleward roads
is adjacent to a recreational area that includes permanent and seasonal
homes in an unorganized area.
The Trout Lake Camper’s Association had appealed the June zoning
decision in conjunction with the Canadian Environmental Law
Association.
“Ultimately, the tribunal ordered the decision to be sent back to the
planning board to make a new decision,” said an association news
release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.