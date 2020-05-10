A campers association opposed to a proposed 30-hectare gravel pit in a

rural area near Thunder Bay has managed to have a zoning upgrade for

the project sent back to the drawing board.

A provincial tribunal found last week that the Lakehead Rural Planning

Board failed to consider social and environmental impacts last June

when it approved a request by the pit’s proponent to have the

property’s zoning upgraded from rural to industrial extractive.

The proposed pit at the intersection of Trout Lake and Mapleward roads

is adjacent to a recreational area that includes permanent and seasonal

homes in an unorganized area.

The Trout Lake Camper’s Association had appealed the June zoning

decision in conjunction with the Canadian Environmental Law

Association.

“Ultimately, the tribunal ordered the decision to be sent back to the

planning board to make a new decision,” said an association news

release.

Tags

Recommended for you