Ring of Fire proponent KWG Resources has raised $150,000 through the sale of nearly 66,670 flow-through shares.
Investors who purchase shares in Canadian exploration companies are eligible for tax receipts under the federal Income Tax Act.
Toronto-based KWG owns the Black Horse chromite deposit in the Ring of Fire, located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
The company has proposed the construction of a specialized rail line to export ore from potential mines in the Ring of Fire.
The province is also considering two all-weather access roads in the region, which are currently being subject to an environmental review process.
