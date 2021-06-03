While the province isn’t appearing to entertain the idea of a regional approach to reopening, Thunder Bay’s mayor is still advocating for the premier to consider the idea.
“We’ve all been cautious and cognizant and respectful of the medical opinions and medical advice on this right from the very beginning of this, but I certainly do believe we’ve reached the point here in Thunder Bay that a regional reopening should be considered,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, during a virtual meeting with the Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors (NOLUM) group.
