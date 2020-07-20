The Finnish Labour Temple has been listed for sale by Royal LePage with an asking price of $599,000.
The listing for the historic building lists the land, building and existing chattels as being sold as is where is. The listing also included the Hoito restaurant.
The listing is a starting point for the Finlandia Co-operative, a group that has been working to purchase the building.
“We knew it was going to happen so it just throws a little gas on the fire and puts us into high-gear,” Paula Haapanen, director of the interim board of the Finlandia Co-operative, told The Chronicle-Journal on Tuesday.
At the end of June, the Finlandia Co-operative announced that they reached their $25,000 goal to save the Hoito. That Gofundme campaign is still growing with $27,500 raised to date. A donation account set up at the Bay Credit Union has raised $8,300 so far.
Haapanen said the group is well placed with their plans to purchase the Finlandia building and operate the Hoito Restaurant.
“We’ve been preparing, writing business plans, we have been setting up meetings to talk with people and we are going to be approaching investors this week,” she said.
The Co-operative has also applied to become an incorporation and has received help and support from area MPPs Michael Gravelle and Judith Monteith-Farrell. They are still waiting for the approval for their incorporation papers.
“I am still cautiously optimistic that we will have a viable offer to make,” said Haapanen on the group’s plan to buy the Finlandia Labour Temple.
The Co-operative had assumed that the asking price of the Finlandia would be between $450,000 and $600,000 and they will need a 35 per cent down payment.
The Co-operative initially expected to have raised $200,000 to finance the purchase of the building.
Haapanen is inspired that even during a pandemic that has created economic hardships that people are still trying to find ways to support the Finlandia.
“It’s important to the Finnish community and important to the larger community,” said Haapanen. “I know there are other initiatives out there to buy the building and save it . . . this building was built on community, around social movements, around feeding people and built for a place for the community to gather and these are still important.”
The Finlandia Co-operative is looking for volunteer expertise in a variety of areas and can be contacted via their Facebook page or email at finlandiacoop.tbay@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.