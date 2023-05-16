One of Thunder Bay’s newer restaurants, The Social, is expanding outdoors.
Its owner, Theresa Stewart, who took over the space from the former Melizana Mediterranean Cuisine last October, says business has been great and it’s time to head outdoors on their new patio that has now been installed.
Stewart described how two businesses are working together to create a space for people to enjoy a meal, local entertainment and some game fun.
“The kitchen is called The Eatery and they serve food to our customers,” she said. “We are mostly a bar with karaoke Friday and Saturday nights. We’ve been bringing in live music, we’ve got some specialty cocktails and lots of board games for people to play and we’re looking at getting a couple outdoor games.”
Stewart says she is hopeful that the new business will stay busy and is experimenting with bringing in more live music and trivia games.
“The live music sort of happened by accident,” she said. “Somebody came and approached me about it and I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ It’s been a learning process. We just keep trying little things here and there and making little tweaks and it’s been awesome.”
Stewart spent Friday setting up tables, lights, greenery, and umbrellas while the construction team installed the patio fencing.
The City of Thunder Bay is extending its city patio program during 2023, enabling businesses to extend their dining areas outdoors onto city sidewalks, within parking lanes and privately owned parking lots. The city website is clear about patio rules which include that each site must comply with building codes, zoning bylaws, public health directives and all applicable provincial and federal food safety laws.
New this year, according to the website, “Most liquor sales licensees and manufacturers that hold a by-the-glass endorsement who want to extend their existing liquor licence for the purpose of operating a temporary patio will need municipal approval.”
This is directed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
Further to that, upon obtaining approval from a municipality, business operators are required to then notify the AGCO by making a submission on the iAGCO portal before selling or serving liquor on their temporary patio.
