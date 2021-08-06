A Canadian retail icon is to open its doors in downtown Marathon later this year or early in 2022.
A spokesman for Canadian Commercial Development confirmed Thursday that a $2-million Tim Hortons outlet is be built downtown on Peninsula Road.
The new Tims outlet is to be located across the street from a Canadian Tire store and other retailers.
The way for a Tim Hortons store was paved earlier this year when the municipality demolished a former shopping plaza it had taken over for unpaid taxes.
Canadian Commercial Development, of London, Ont., purchased half of the property from the Town of Marathon for $100,000.
It wasn’t clear Thursday how many employees the Tims store will have once it’s operating.
Town chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski said options for developing the other half of the property will be considered in the municipality’s 2022 strategic plan.
