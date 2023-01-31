A partnership between Confederation College and a Kenora-based Indigenous employment agency is aiming to address a scarcity of office administration workers across the region.
“This training partnership is coming at a time when the business sector in Northwestern Ontario is facing staffing shortages,” college president Kathleen Lynch said this week in a Confederation news release.
The program will be delivered by the college and the Shooniyaa Wa-Biitong Training and Employment Centre.
The program “is designed to teach practical and transferable skills, as well as the attitudes and knowledge required to succeed in a variety of office settings,” the college said.
It kicked off Jan. 23 with 15 students, who will have the option of putting credits they acquire toward the college’s office administration general program, the news release said.
The worker shortage has also been affecting Indigenous agencies within Treaty 3 territory that rely on administrative workers.
“Positions have become available as people evaluate their careers, are promoted, or move to other jobs,” Shooniyaa Wa-Biitong executive-director Marie Seymour said.
“The timing of this course is perfect to assist our local employers and to meet the needs of our clients.”
