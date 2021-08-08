The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic is one Kerry Berlinquette would like to forget.
“It was horrible,” she said. “There is no other way to put it.”
As a travel agent with the Travel Agent Next Door, Berlinquette was hit hard financially by the pandemic but also emotionally as she dealt with clients who lost out on planned vacations and trips. She tried to get them either their money back or credits for future travel.
“We had no foresight as to what was going to come,” she said, adding she heard many heartbreaking stories from clients.
But now with COVID-19 vaccination rates climbing around the world, the demand for travel is surging.
“Travel is back,” said Berlinquette last month, noting people started inquiring about possible travel plans starting in April of this year.
Larger tour companies were offering incentives of being able to obtain a full refund if trips were cancelled within timeframes of 30 days or even 24 hours before depature.
Without the fear of incurring that financial loss, people started booking trips again.
“When that happened, the floodgates opened and I can honestly say in 31 years, I have never been busier with travel,” said Berlinquette. “It’s really, really opened up. The demand is very high. It’s super exciting.”
However, at Simply Travel by Design, owner and travel consultant Nora MacDonald said last month she’s seeing a slight upswing in demand.
“We’re not seeing demand back to normal levels by any means,” she said, adding she’s been booking river cruises for 2022 and some small leisure group trips for groups of family and friends.
“People are more confident if they’re booking later rather than sooner,” she said.
Winter travel bookings are starting to pick up but the Canadian government is still issuing a notice to avoid non-essential travel despite a rising number of vaccinations across the country.
“Nobody has a crystal ball,” MacDonald said. “We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen this winter in terms of will numbers go up, will they close the borders? As long as this warning is on, there are a lot of people who will just not book.”
Both Berlinquette and MacDonald said anyone looking to travel should first make sure their passport is in order. Passports need to be valid for six months after the return date of a trip for many destinations. Anyone in need of renewing their passport should apply as soon as possible as the processing time is currently taking around 18 weeks.
Also, plan now for 2022 and beyond, said Berlinquette.
“Some people are calling now and saying they’re looking at March break of next year,” she said.
However, some of the more desirable resorts and destinations are already booked for March break 2022. Berlinquette urges anyone wanting to travel next year to book now as the incentives like cancellation waivers are there now but there likely won’t be any deals with the demand for travel so high.
“People should also understand that travel is going to be very different than it was two years ago,” she said. “There are always delays or glitches but now more than ever, the lineups are extremely long.”
With COVID-19 screening in place at airports and hotels, lineups will be long and hotel rooms may not be ready as soon as guests arrives as cleaning protocols are also more stringent and rooms can’t be turned over as quickly.
“You have to be prepared to go with it,” Berlinquette said.
With Covid-related policies always changing, Berlinquette urges people to book their trips with a travel professional who can help navigate the new rules of travel. An online booking agent won’t be able to help with travel changes like an agent can, she added.
All travellers entering Canada must also use the ArriveCAN mobile application, which holds proof of vaccination, contact information for contact tracing purposes, quarantine information if needed and other COVID-19-related information.
Berlinquette recommends downloading the application now for anyone thinking of travelling in the near future so they can begin entering the necessary information so it’s ready when you want to travel.
MacDonald also recommends people use a travel agent of their choice.
“When the pandemic hit, I had people all over the world and the government said get home now,” she said. “I navigated all of that. I had to change airline tickets and worry about credits for unused portions of holidays. I don’t think people want to be on their own for that.”
Making sure you have the proper travel insurance is also key, said MacDonald, noting many policies don’t cover anything COVID-19 related and travellers may need to purchase a standalone COVID-19 policy.
“If you became ill when travelling and are diagnosed with Covid, the only way that will be covered is if you have a special (insurance) rider that will cover that,” she said. “It’s having your ducks in a row in terms of your insurance.”
Travellers who are not vaccinated may also need to consider that vaccinations could be required to travel to some countries in the future. MacDonald also said people should remember their temperatures will likely be taken in airports and anyone who may have issues wearing a mask for longer flights also need to take that into consideration when booking a trip.
