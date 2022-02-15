It’s been 30 years since Sharon Johnson’s sister was found murdered.
And 30 years later, Sandra Johnson’s murder remains unsolved.
Sandra’s body was found on the frozen McIntyre Floodway the morning of Feb. 13, 1992. She was 18 years old.
On Monday, a virtual event was held in place of what would have been the 15th annual Valentine’s Day memorial walk for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men and boys.
“We also can’t forget the men and the boys and two-spirit,” said Johnson, during the event on Monday.
Johnson helped organize the event for 12 years but two years ago, she said it was time to step back and handed over the reins to a Confederation College community development class taught by Kim Ducharme.
The virtual event was to be held live on Facebook, but was hit by spammers. A recording of the event was later posted online.
Individuals were encouraged to still walk Monday on their own and post photos on the event’s Facebook page.
City police released a video on Monday marking the 30th anniversary of Sandra Johnson’s death. Tips can be submitted at 684-1330.
