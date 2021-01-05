TORONTO - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has signed a $286.6-million deal to buy TMAC Resources Inc., which had its sale to a Chinese company blocked by Ottawa late last year.
The $2.20 per share being offered by Agnico Eagle is up from the $1.75 that shareholders would have received had the sale to China's Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. been allowed.
TMAC shares closed at $1.57 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
TMAC's main asset is a gold mining project at remote Hope Bay in Nunavut.
"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to bring our extensive northern operational and community experience to the Hope Bay Mine and the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut," Agnico Eagle chief executive Sean Boyd said in a statement.
"Together with the TMAC team and our Nunavut partners, we look forward to advancing exploration and expansion initiatives to realize the full potential of the mine and its large unexplored land package."
TMAC chief executive Jason Neal called it a great outcome.
"Agnico Eagle is one of the strongest gold producers internationally, a Canadian champion and has been operating in Nunavut for more than a decade with a great track record with communities, employees and the environment," Neal said in statement.
The federal government blocked TMAC's deal to be bought by Shandong following a review under the Investment Canada Act.
Agnico Eagle will now takeover the Shandong deal which has already been approved by TMAC shareholders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AEM, TSX:TMR)
