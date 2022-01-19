MONTREAL - Canadian airlines say flights to the U.S. remain unaffected by the rollout of new 5G wireless technology.
Several international airlines cancelled flights to the United States this week over concerns that 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology.
Following demands from large U.S. carriers, telecommunications giants Verizon and AT&T delayed launching new wireless service near key U.S. airports yesterday, the latest of several last-minute postponements.
Critics say the C-band 5G service operates in a frequency range that could interfere with airplane radio altimeters, which measure an aircraft's height above the ground and help pilots land in low visibility.
Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Inc. say no flights to the U.S. have been cancelled due to the issue, and Transport Canada has established protective measures, including so-called exclusion zones near airports, to reduce any interference with radio altimeters.
John Gradek, head of McGill University's aviation management program, says 5G networks in Canada run at lower wireless speeds that would not interfere with landings, and that only some older planes whose technology has not been upgraded pose a risk.
"The question you have to ask yourself is, are the airlines investing in what I would call hardening the radio altimeter equipment so it no longer gets interfered with by C-band 5G?" he said in a phone interview.
The federal Industry Department has published new rules to protect radio altimeters while allowing deployment of 5G systems in the 3500 megahertz band in Canada. The planned 5G rollout by American telecoms falls between 4200 and 4400 megahertz.
The department and Transport Canada are working with the telecom and aviation sectors "to ensure that appropriate rules are in place to protect the critical operations of radio altimeters" and minimize potential interference, Transport Department spokeswoman Sau Sau Liu said in an email.
Transport Canada issued a civil aviation alert on Dec. 23 offering recommendations on how to fly an airplane "in a 5G environment," she noted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)
— With files from The Associated Press
