An industry group is sounding the alarm over the financial state of the country's airports as ongoing travel restrictions take a crippling toll on passenger traffic levels and revenues.
The Canadian Airports Council, which represents more than 100 airports nationwide, is asking the government to implement a COVID-19 testing program at airports to reduce or eliminate quarantine restrictions and provide interest-free loans or direct operational support for airports, among other measures.
“Frankly, the numbers are appalling,” said Daniel-Robert Gooch, president of the CAC, in a statement. “Our best month — and I use that term very loosely — was September, when traffic was down by ‘only’ 85.2 per cent.”
The federal government has indicated its willingness to provide a sector-specific aid package for the airline industry, but has not shared any details about its plans. In March, Canada waived ground rents through the end of 2020 for airports that pay rent to the federal government, but the industry is awaiting more support.
The majority of Canada’s airports are not subsidized by the government, relying instead on revenue generated from passenger air travel, the CAC said.
Since April, traffic in airports has been down 90 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, while October passenger volumes were 85.5 per cent lower than the previous October, according to the CAC.
Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, has seen its stock drop by more than half since the start of this year, illustrating the pandemic’s toll on the airline industry.
Other countries have announced measures to help the airline industry. Under the CARES Act, passed by the U.S. government in March, passenger airlines and cargo carriers were eligible for over $25 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans.
The CAC said in its statement that Canada’s delay in taking action risks increasing the amount of time it will take for the industry to recover once the pandemic subsides. The head of an airline lobbying group in the U.S. said in September that air travel is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024.
Canada’s airports supported nearly 200,000 jobs prior to the pandemic, the CAC said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.
