VANCOUVER - Arc'teryx parent company Amer Sports and flight simulator and training provider CAE Inc. are halting sales and activities in Russia.
Amer Sports said it is suspending all commercial activities in Russia, including store and e-commerce sales and shipments to wholesale partners within the country.
The company, which had paused shipments to Russia on Feb. 26, said Tuesday it remains closely connected to colleagues in Russia and extends its support to the local team.
The Vancouver-based outdoor clothing and climbing gear brand does not have stores in Russia, said Arc’teryx spokeswoman Lindsey Matese Kepley. But Amer Sports had previously made Arc’teryx's products available in Russia through a shared sales office, she added.
Meanwhile, CAE Inc. said it has halted all services and training to Russian airlines, aircraft operators and health-care distributors "in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
The Montreal-based company cut off training for pilots at Russian airlines and corporate and cargo operators, it said Tuesday in a release.
The flight-simulator maker has also suspended sales of that product to Russian carriers, and of its surgical and patient simulators to health-care organizations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.
