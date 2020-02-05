CAMBRIDGE, Ont. - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. reported a profit of $4.1 million in its latest quarter as its revenue grew 14 per cent compared with a year earlier.
The company's profit amounted to four cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 29 compared with a profit of $25.1 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue in what was the company's third quarter totalled $367.2 million, up from $321.4 million.
Excluding revenue from acquisitions, third-quarter revenue at ATS was up five per cent compared with a year ago.
ATS says it earned an adjusted profit 26 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 33 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a adjusted profit of 22 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ATA)
