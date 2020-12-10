A deputy governor of the Bank of Canada says its low borrowing rates are not designed to provide a free lunch for the government, calling the idea a misconception.
Paul Beaudry says the bank’s recent bond-buying program is not the equivalent of printing money or underwriting government debt at no cost, but rather a way to keep borrowing costs in check and support households and businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The central bank has purchased a little more than $180 billion in Government of Canada bonds since March, and on Wednesday said it would continue to buy $4 billion in bonds per week, down from $5 billion a week at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beaudry says the Bank of Canada’s decision to buy the bonds is a way to keep long-term borrowing costs low, on top of its decision to dampen short-term borrowing costs by keeping its key interest rate at 0.25 per cent.
Going forward, Beaudry says the Bank of Canada is prepared for the economy to either take a more persistent turn for the worst, or for an upside scenario where a COVID-19 vaccine rolls out quickly.
Beaudry says Canadians should rest assured that the bank’s policy-makers will not overuse the bond-buying policy and will keep inflation from pushing prices higher.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.