OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada is holding its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year while reiterating it is taking a wait-and-see approach with monetary policy.
The central bank said Wednesday that it has decided to hold its key rate at 4.5 per cent based on its assessment of recent economic data.
“Governing council will continue to assess economic developments and the impact of past interest rate increases, and is prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return to the two per cent inflation target,” the Bank of Canada said.
The central bank rapidly raised its key interest rate over the last year, bringing it from near-zero to the highest level since 2007.
In January, the Bank of Canada announced an eighth consecutive rate hike and said it expects to maintain its key interest rate if economic developments stay broadly in line with its forecasts.
Economists were widely expecting the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate Wednesday, noting it would be too soon to raise rates again. The economy has also generally moved in the right direction for the central bank, which is aiming to slow economic activity.
Recent data showed inflation slowed to 5.9 per cent in January while the economy posted no growth in the fourth quarter.
The central bank noted “the labour market remains very tight,” but said it expects it to ease and for wage growth to moderate.
It also still expects the annual inflation rate to fall to around three per cent by mid-year.
Globally, the Bank of Canada says economic developments have evolved broadly in line with its forecasts. However, it said the strength in China’s economic recovery and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine are still “upside risks” that could push up inflation.
The Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate decision on April 12, accompanied with updated forecasts in its quarterly monetary policy report.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
