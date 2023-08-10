TORONTO - Cineplex Inc.'s net income mushroomed to $176.5 million in its second quarter as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hit theatres and the cinema chain began preparing for a "Barbie" boost.
The Toronto-based theatre giant said Thursday that its net income for the period ended June 30 towered over the $1.3 million it earned in the same period a year earlier.
Ellis Jacob, Cineplex chief executive, attributed the lift to "the return of strong film product," which came as the company and other theatre chains continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily closed cinemas and slowed the flow of new releases.
The biggest hit Cineplex had on offer in the second quarter was "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which set a record for the biggest opening for an animated film ever. But music screenings from BTS member Suga, Machine Gun Kelly and Coldplay and Punjabi films "Annhi Dea Mazaak Ae," "Godday Godday Chaa" and "Jodi" also delivered audiences.
The lineup pushed up Cineplex's second quarter revenues by 21 per cent to $423.1 million compared with $349.9 million the year before.
However, box office revenues of $164.5 million remained at 79 per cent of 2019 levels, which reached $189.4 million.
Cineplex's next quarter could signal even more progress made at getting box office revenues back to pre-pandemic levels.
"The third quarter is also off to a sensational start with 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' leading the charge," Jacob said in a news release, referring to the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-backed film about the popular Mattel doll and Christopher Nolan's epic about the creation of the atomic bomb.
Moviegoers treated the two films as a double bill they dubbed "Barbenheimer," flocking to theatres in July in elaborate costumes and numbers not seen in recent years.
The month marked the highest July box office of all time for Cineplex and delivered the company its second-highest month on record, trailing December 2015, when "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" was released.
Cineplex also scored its second highest monthly premium box office revenue of all time as 6.8 million moviegoers visited its theatres last month.
Meanwhile, some 12.8 million people visited Cineplex theatres in the second quarter alone, up from almost 11.1 million a year ago.
They helped the company notch theatre food service revenues of $118.0 million, an increase of $19.9 million or 20.3 per cent compared with the prior year, primarily due to a 15.5 per cent increase in theatre attendance.
On an adjusted basis, Cineplex said its diluted earnings for the quarter hit $1.99 per share versus two cents per share a year prior, beating analyst expectations of 21 cents per share, according to financial markets firm Refinitiv.
The results included expenses related to the failed Cineworld Group PLC transaction, which would have seen Cineplex sold to the U.K. cinema chain had Cineworld not called off the deal during the pandemic.
Cineworld walked away from a $2.18-billion deal to buy Cineplex in 2020, sparking a court battle over whether Cineworld had the right to get out of the agreement.
An Ontario court ruled in Cineplex's favour in December 2021, awarding the company $1.24 billion in damages, but Cineworld said it would appeal the judgment, while Cineplex wanted to push for an even higher payout.
Cineworld has since filed a proposed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization and Cineplex has said it does not expect to recover any material amount from its erstwhile suitor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)
