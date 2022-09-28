OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will start publishing detailed summaries of its monetary policy deliberations next year following a recommendation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The move comes after an IMF report reviewing the central bank's transparency practices.
The report says the Bank of Canada "sets a high benchmark for transparency," but still included 10 recommendations to help it improve, including publishing a detailed summary of monetary policy decisions by the governing council.
In response to the report, the Bank of Canada is committing to publishing summaries about two weeks after each monetary policy decision starting in January.
The summaries will not provide attribution to individual council members and will not record votes because there are no votes in the bank’s deliberation process.
The IMF report is part of a pilot project by the organization to evaluate transparency practices in central banking globally.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.