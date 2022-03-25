VALCOURT, Que. - BRP Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $209.6 million as its revenue rose nearly 30 per cent compared with a year earlier.
The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft says its profit amounted to $2.50 per diluted share for quarter ended Jan. 31, down from $264.2 million or $2.95 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.
BRP says the drop was primarily due to the impact an unfavourable foreign exchange change on its U.S.-dollar denominated long-term debt, partially offset by higher operating income.
The company says its normalized net income for the quarter amounted to $3.00 per diluted share, up from $1.82 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.35 billion, up from $1.82 billion.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.53 per share and $2.29 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)
