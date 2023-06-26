CALGARY - Canadian oil company Suncor Energy Inc. has confirmed it has been the victim of a cyberattack.
The Calgary-based energy giant said in a news release late Sunday that it has "experienced a cyber-security incident."
The company said it is working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation, and has notified appropriate authorities.
Suncor provided no further details about the type of attack, or which parts of its operations were affected.
However, over the weekend, social media users complained about an inability to use credit or debit cards at the company's chain of Petro-Canada gas stations, as well as difficulties accessing car wash services.
Petro-Canada's official Twitter account sent a tweet Saturday saying that the company's Petro-Points app and website were temporarily unavailable.
On Monday, Suncor said "some transactions with customers and suppliers" may be impacted as the company works to resolve the situation.
"At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation," the company said in its release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)
