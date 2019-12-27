TORONTO - Canada's main stock index gave back some of its recent gains on Friday in its first day of trading since the Christmas and Boxing Day break.
The S&P/TSX composite index fell 11.94 points to 17,168.21 after a low-volume session marked by plenty of ups and downs.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 23.87 points at 28,645.26. The S&P 500 index finished the day up 0.11 points at 3,240.02, while the Nasdaq composite wound up at 9,006.62, down 15.77 points.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.46 cents US, a gain of 0.45 cents compared with 76.01 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was at US$61.72 per barrel, up 4 cents from Thursday, and the February natural gas contract was at US$2.231 per mmBTU, down 5.4 cents from Thursday.
The February gold contract was US$1,518.10 an ounce, up US$3.70 from Thursday, and the March copper contract was at US$2.823 a pound, down 2 cents from Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
