TORONTO - Canada's main stock index showed some pre-Christmas spirit, with a modest gain and a record close ahead of a two-day holiday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 51.44 points at 17,180.15 at 1 p.m.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.04 points to close at 28,515.40. The S&P 500 index was down 0.65 points at 3,223.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.24 points at 8,952.88.
All four markets closed three hours early for the holiday. The U.S. markets reopen Thursday after Christmas Day but the Toronto Stock Exchange remains closed until Friday.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.01 cents US, up compared with 75.99 cents on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was up 49 cents at US$61.01 per barrel and the February natural gas contract fell 1.2 cents to US$2.205 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract rose $15.40 to US$1,504.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.7 cents at US$2.826 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2019.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
