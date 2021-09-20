TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled amid worries about Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and its ability to repay its debts.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 331.24 points at 20,159.12.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 506.29 points at 34,078.59. The S&P 500 index was down 69.63 points at 4,363.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 302.30 points at 14,741.67.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.12 cents US compared with 78.61 on Friday.
The November crude contract was down 95 cents at US$70.87 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up five cents at US$5.15 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$15.70 at US$1,767.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 10 cents at US$4.15 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
