OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy was flat in May, with real gross domestic product showing neither growth nor contraction after a 0.3 per cent expansion in April.
According to the federal agency, growth in services-producing industries was offset by a decline in goods-producing industries.
The largest declines were in the construction and manufacturing sectors, while the transportation and warehousing sector saw the largest gains.
The report’s preliminary estimate for second quarter real GDP points to 1.1 per cent growth, outpacing growth in the first quarter.
On an annualized basis, the economy grew by 5.6 per cent compared with May 2021.
The strength of the Canadian economy will have implications on the Bank of Canada’s next key interest rate decision, as it aims to cool high inflation without triggering a recession.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version included an erroneous comparison to April's GDP reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.