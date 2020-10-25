CALGARY - Cenovus Energy is buying Husky Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $23.6 billion.
The Calgary companies say in a joint announcement that the combined company will be the third largest Canadian oil and natural gas producer, based on total company production.
Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share.
Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix will head the combined company.
More coming.
