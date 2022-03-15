A division of Honda Canada Inc. is set to announce tomorrow that it will spend $1.38 billion to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant, an investment which includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
More coming.
A division of Honda Canada Inc. is set to announce tomorrow that it will spend $1.38 billion to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant, an investment which includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Thunder Bay Museum will be hosting a travelling quilt exhibit starting Jan. 31. The exhibit, titled Threads of Hope, explores hope, longing and desire for the future of the world. Fibre Art Network artists express world issues through their work in the exhibit. Each artwork is connected …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.