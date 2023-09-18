TORONTO - Indigo Books & Music Inc. says founder Heather Reisman has returned to the retailer as chief executive officer.
More coming.
Companies in this story: (TSX:IDG)
TORONTO - Indigo Books & Music Inc. says founder Heather Reisman has returned to the retailer as chief executive officer.
More coming.
Companies in this story: (TSX:IDG)
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.