TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rebounded from early losses to climb yet again while U.S. markets dipped from record highs.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 37.98 points to a record 21,594.52.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.24 points at 36,319.98. The S&P 500 index was down 16.45 points at 4,685.25, while the Nasdaq composite was down 95.82 points at 15,886.54.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.33 cents US, unchanged from Monday.
The December crude contract was up US$2.22 at US$84.15 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 44.8 cents at US$4.98 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.80 at US$1,830.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.6 cents at US$4.37 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
