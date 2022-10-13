OTTAWA - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is predicting housing prices will continue to drop in 2023, but is warning the fall will do little for affordability.
Patrick Perrier, the housing agency's deputy chief economist, expects the national average home price to fall 15 per cent from the peak seen in the first quarter of this year by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Perrier attributes the drop to housing demand slowing as interest rates rise.
Despite the price decline, Perrier believes housing affordability will not improve because any benefits that can be reaped from lower prices will be offset by higher interest rates.
With affordability not improving, he sees prospective buyers unable to purchase a home turning to the rental market, which will see increased demand too.
Perrier feels the drop in affordability will come as the country enters a modest recession by the end of 2022, but he says the downturn will not be as severe as the last and a recovery will begin in the second half of 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.
