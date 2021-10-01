MONTREAL - Canadian National Railway Co. says a British-based investor seeking changes at the railway has made false and misleading claims and failed to provide a credible plan.
CN CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest says the railway maintains an open and constructive dialogue with its shareholders, but will not indulge unfounded and bad-faith arguments that serve the interests of one shareholder over others.
CN also says TCI has a conflict of interest as the largest shareholder of rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
TCI Fund Management Ltd. was a vocal critic of CN's attempted takeover of the Kansas City Southern railway.
It has asked for a special meeting of CN shareholders for the purpose of "refreshing" the railway's board by adding four members that it has nominated.
TCI has also proposed Jim Vena, former chief operating officer at CN, as a potential replacement for Ruest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR, TSX:CP)
